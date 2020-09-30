Has Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Electronic Arts (EA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Electronic Arts is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA's full-year earnings has moved 9.28% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EA has returned about 20.94% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.57%. This shows that Electronic Arts is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EA belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.11% so far this year, so EA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track EA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.