Has El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

El Pollo Loco Holdings is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO's full-year earnings has moved 323.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LOCO has returned about 3.30% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 24.80% on average. This means that El Pollo Loco Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, LOCO belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.61% so far this year, so LOCO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to LOCO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

