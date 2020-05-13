Has eHealth (EHTH) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. eHealth (EHTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EHTH and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

eHealth is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 886 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 56.55% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EHTH has moved about 26.71% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -27.73% on a year-to-date basis. This means that eHealth is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.76% this year, meaning that EHTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track EHTH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

