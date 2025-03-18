Has Ehang Holdings (EH) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (EH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 51 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EH's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EH has returned 60.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 2.5% on average. This means that EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Woodward (WWD) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.6%.

For Woodward, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.3% this year, meaning that EH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Woodward is also part of the same industry.

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR and Woodward could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (EH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.