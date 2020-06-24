Has eGain (EGAN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of eGain (EGAN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

eGain is one of 611 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EGAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGAN's full-year earnings has moved 42.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EGAN has moved about 19.57% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.98% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that eGain is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EGAN belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.90% so far this year, so EGAN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

EGAN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

