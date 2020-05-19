Has eGain (EGAN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of eGain (EGAN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

eGain is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EGAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGAN's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EGAN has returned 23.36% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.55%. This means that eGain is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EGAN belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.98% so far this year, meaning that EGAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EGAN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

