Has eGain (EGAN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is eGain (EGAN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

eGain is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 662 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. eGain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGAN's full-year earnings has moved 54.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EGAN has moved about 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 27.3% on average. This means that eGain is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Evolent Health (EVH). The stock has returned 15% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Evolent Health's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 88.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, eGain belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 147 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 49.3% so far this year, so EGAN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Evolent Health is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track eGain and Evolent Health. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

