Has Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Edwards Lifesciences (EW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Edwards Lifesciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EW's full-year earnings has moved 4.89% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EW has returned about 55.81% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.74%. As we can see, Edwards Lifesciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EW belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.68% so far this year, so EW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to EW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

