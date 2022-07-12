Has EDAP TMS (EDAP) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EDAP TMS S.A. is one of 1191 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EDAP TMS S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDAP's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EDAP has returned about 6.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -13.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that EDAP TMS S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fstar Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX). The stock has returned 23.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fstar Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, EDAP TMS S.A. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 105 individual companies and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29% so far this year, meaning that EDAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Fstar Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 558-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -19.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on EDAP TMS S.A. and Fstar Therapeutics, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

