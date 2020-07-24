Has eBay (EBAY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of eBay (EBAY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

eBay is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 17.56% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EBAY has returned about 52.73% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 22.38%. This shows that eBay is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.13% so far this year, meaning that EBAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EBAY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

