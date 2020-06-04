Has eBay (EBAY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of eBay (EBAY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EBAY and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

eBay is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 3.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, EBAY has returned 28.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 10.61% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that eBay is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.56% this year, meaning that EBAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to EBAY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

