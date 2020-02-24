Has eBay (EBAY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of eBay (EBAY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EBAY and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

eBay is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 214 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 6.01% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EBAY has returned 5.79% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 5.19%. This means that eBay is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, EBAY is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.72% so far this year, meaning that EBAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to EBAY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

