Has e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ELF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 35.62% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ELF has returned about 94.11% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 16.34%. This means that e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ELF belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42.72% this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to ELF as it looks to continue its solid performance.

