Has e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

e.l.f. Beauty is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 199 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ELF has moved about 19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 7.3% on average. This shows that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lancaster Colony (LANC). The stock is up 1.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lancaster Colony's current year EPS has increased 54.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 37.6% so far this year, so ELF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lancaster Colony belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved -2.8% year to date.

e.l.f. Beauty and Lancaster Colony could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





