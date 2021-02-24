Has Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynavax Technologies is one of 977 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVAX's full-year earnings has moved 59.52% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DVAX has gained about 115.73% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.90% on average. This shows that Dynavax Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DVAX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 444 individual stocks and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.46% so far this year, so DVAX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on DVAX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.