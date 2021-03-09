Has Dynatrace (DT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dynatrace (DT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynatrace is one of 626 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 12.20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DT has returned about 10.65% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 0.76% on average. As we can see, Dynatrace is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DT belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.53% so far this year, meaning that DT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

