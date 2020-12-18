Has Dynatrace (DT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dynatrace (DT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dynatrace is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 32.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DT has returned about 72.89% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 39.95% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dynatrace is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DT belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.63% so far this year, meaning that DT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

