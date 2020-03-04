Has Dynatrace (DT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dynatrace (DT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynatrace is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 1.79% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DT has returned about 24.66% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 2.55%. This means that Dynatrace is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DT belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.23% this year, meaning that DT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to DT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

