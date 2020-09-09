Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Dynagas LNG Partners is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 22.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 46.41% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.34%. This means that Dynagas LNG Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DLNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.78% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DLNG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.