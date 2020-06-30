Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DLNG and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Dynagas LNG Partners is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 32.31% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DLNG has returned about 77.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 13.37% on average. This means that Dynagas LNG Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DLNG is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.53% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DLNG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

