Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dynagas LNG (DLNG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Dynagas LNG is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dynagas LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 13.2% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -9%. As we can see, Dynagas LNG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.2%.

For Star Bulk Carriers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dynagas LNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.8% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Star Bulk Carriers, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 46-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved +25.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Dynagas LNG and Star Bulk Carriers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

