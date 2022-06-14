Has DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DXP Enterprises is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 127.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DXPE has returned about 16.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 21.8%. This shows that DXP Enterprises is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Greif (GEF). The stock is up 0.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Greif's current year EPS has increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.9% so far this year, meaning that DXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Greif falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.3%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track DXP Enterprises and Greif. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

