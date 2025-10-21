Has Dutch Bros (BROS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dutch Bros (BROS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Dutch Bros is one of 196 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BROS has moved about 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dutch Bros is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dillard's (DDS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.5%.

The consensus estimate for Dillard's' current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dutch Bros belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that BROS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved +22.9% year to date.

Dutch Bros and Dillard's could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

