Has Dutch Bros (BROS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dutch Bros (BROS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dutch Bros is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BROS has returned about 10.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. This means that Dutch Bros is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tyson Foods (TSN). The stock is up 12.3% year-to-date.

For Tyson Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dutch Bros belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.7% so far this year, meaning that BROS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tyson Foods belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +3.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Dutch Bros and Tyson Foods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

