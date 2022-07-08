Has Duolingo (DUOL) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Duolingo, Inc. is one of 330 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Duolingo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DUOL has returned 0.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 25.6% on average. This means that Duolingo, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

IBEX Limited (IBEX) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38%.

In IBEX Limited's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Duolingo, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 181 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 41.7% so far this year, so DUOL is performing better in this area.

IBEX Limited, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved -44.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Duolingo, Inc. and IBEX Limited as they could maintain their solid performance.

