Has Dunelm Group (DNLMY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dunelm Group (DNLMY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Dunelm Group is one of 276 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dunelm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNLMY's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DNLMY has returned 1.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 15.7%. This means that Dunelm Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

RCI Hospitality (RICK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.9%.

For RCI Hospitality, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dunelm Group is a member of the Textile - Home Furnishing industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.1% so far this year, meaning that DNLMY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, RCI Hospitality belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #102. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.

Dunelm Group and RCI Hospitality could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.