Has DTE Energy (DTE) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has DTE Energy (DTE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DTE Energy is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DTE Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DTE has gained about 2.2% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have lost an average of 0.8%. This shows that DTE Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Primo (PRMW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9%.

Over the past three months, Primo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, DTE Energy is a member of the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.2% so far this year, so DTE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Primo falls under the Utility - Water Supply industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.8%.

DTE Energy and Primo could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

