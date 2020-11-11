Has Dropbox (DBX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dropbox (DBX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Dropbox is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBX's full-year earnings has moved 38.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DBX has returned 3.13% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.15%. This means that Dropbox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DBX belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.79% so far this year, meaning that DBX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

DBX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

