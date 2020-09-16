Has DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DOYU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOYU's full-year earnings has moved 16.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DOYU has moved about 93.15% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.20%. This shows that DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DOYU is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.48% so far this year, so DOYU is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to DOYU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

