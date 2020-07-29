Has DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DOYU and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DOYU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOYU's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DOYU has returned 39.20% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8.01%. This shows that DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DOYU belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.50% so far this year, meaning that DOYU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on DOYU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

