Has Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Douglas Dynamics (PLOW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Douglas Dynamics is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 89 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PLOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW's full-year earnings has moved 6.67% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLOW has gained about 52.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 17.32% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Douglas Dynamics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PLOW belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.82% so far this year, so PLOW is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on PLOW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

