Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dorian LPG (LPG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dorian LPG is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 63.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LPG has returned about 14.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 3.8%. As we can see, Dorian LPG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

SkyWest (SKYW) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.9%.

For SkyWest, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, so LPG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, SkyWest falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dorian LPG and SkyWest as they could maintain their solid performance.

