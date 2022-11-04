Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 195.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LPG has returned 53.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -20.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Dorian LPG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock has returned 204.2% year-to-date.

For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.9% so far this year, so LPG is performing better in this area. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.