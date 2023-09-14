Has Dominos Pizza UK (DPUKY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dominos Pizza UK (DPUKY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dominos Pizza UK is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dominos Pizza UK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPUKY's full-year earnings has moved 20.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DPUKY has returned about 40.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 19.8%. This shows that Dominos Pizza UK is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amazon (AMZN). The stock has returned 72.4% year-to-date.

For Amazon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dominos Pizza UK belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.7% so far this year, meaning that DPUKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amazon falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +46.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dominos Pizza UK and Amazon as they could maintain their solid performance.

