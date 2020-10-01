Has Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dominos Pizza (DPZ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dominos Pizza is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 13.40% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DPZ has returned 44.76% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 32.71%. This means that Dominos Pizza is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.09% this year, meaning that DPZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track DPZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

