Has Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Dominos Pizza (DPZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Dominos Pizza is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DPZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ's full-year earnings has moved 2.82% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DPZ has returned 32.80% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 10.61%. As we can see, Dominos Pizza is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, DPZ belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.23% so far this year, meaning that DPZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DPZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

