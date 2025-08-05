Has Dollar General (DG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dollar General (DG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dollar General is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 202 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DG has gained about 46.3% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 3.6%. As we can see, Dollar General is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.3%.

For Williams-Sonoma, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dollar General belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.8% so far this year, so DG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Williams-Sonoma falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #175. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.6%.

Dollar General and Williams-Sonoma could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

