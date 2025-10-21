Has DLocal Limited (DLO) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DLocal (DLO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DLocal is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DLocal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLO's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DLO has moved about 33.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 6.8%. This means that DLocal is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 275.3%.

In Society Pass Incorporated's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 59.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DLocal belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.9% so far this year, so DLO is performing better in this area.

Society Pass Incorporated, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 125-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved +34.8% so far this year.

DLocal and Society Pass Incorporated could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

