Has Dillard's (DDS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dillard's (DDS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dillard's is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 23.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DDS has returned about 32.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -23.4%. This means that Dillard's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Potbelly (PBPB). The stock is up 1.4% year-to-date.

In Potbelly's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 80% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.4% so far this year, so DDS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Potbelly belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #204. The industry has moved -20.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dillard's and Potbelly as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.