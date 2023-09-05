Has DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DigitalBridge (DBRG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

DigitalBridge is a member of our Finance group, which includes 852 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DigitalBridge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBRG's full-year earnings has moved 42.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DBRG has moved about 58% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 7.8% on average. As we can see, DigitalBridge is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.5%.

In JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, DigitalBridge belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.9% so far this year, meaning that DBRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. however, belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #109. The industry has moved -2.8% so far this year.

DigitalBridge and JPMorgan Chase & Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.