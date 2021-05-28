Has Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 28.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that APPS has returned about 17.36% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.19%. This means that Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.25% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track APPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

