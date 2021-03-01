Has Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Digital Turbine (APPS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Digital Turbine is one of 628 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 12.04% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APPS has returned 45.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 4.44% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Digital Turbine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.15% so far this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

APPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.