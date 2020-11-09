Has Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APPS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 616 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 32.28% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 493.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 33.24% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, APPS is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 92.93% so far this year, so APPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on APPS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.