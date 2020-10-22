Has Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Digital Turbine (APPS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Digital Turbine is one of 612 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 11.27% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that APPS has returned about 379.80% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 27.85%. This means that Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, APPS is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 86.13% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.

APPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

