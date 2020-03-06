Has Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 3.03% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, APPS has gained about 0.14% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -2.07%. As we can see, Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, APPS is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.02% so far this year, meaning that APPS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to APPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

