Has Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:DLR) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.6% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Digital Realty Trust's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Digital Realty Trust is:

4.0% = US$717m ÷ US$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Digital Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 4.0% ROE

At first glance, Digital Realty Trust's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 5.8%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Digital Realty Trust was still able to see a decent net income growth of 18% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Digital Realty Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:DLR Past Earnings Growth October 29th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is DLR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Digital Realty Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Digital Realty Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 70%, meaning the company retains only 30% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Moreover, Digital Realty Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 68%. However, Digital Realty Trust's ROE is predicted to rise to 5.6% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Digital Realty Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

