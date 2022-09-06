Has Digi International (DGII) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Digi International (DGII) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Digi International is one of 660 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Digi International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGII's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DGII has returned about 32% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 29% on average. This means that Digi International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.4%.

For BWX Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Digi International belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 27.7% so far this year, so DGII is performing better in this area.

In contrast, BWX Technologies falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -26.9%.

Digi International and BWX Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





