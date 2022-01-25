Has Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DKS has returned about 1.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -19.2%. This shows that Dick's Sporting Goods is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Burberry Group PLC (BURBY). The stock is up 5.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Burberry Group PLC's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.3% this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Burberry Group PLC, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved -21.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dick's Sporting Goods and Burberry Group PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

