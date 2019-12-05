Has DexCom (DXCM) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DexCom (DXCM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DexCom is one of 884 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 42.31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DXCM has gained about 91.30% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 7.53%. This shows that DexCom is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DXCM is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.26% so far this year, so DXCM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DXCM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

