Has Despegar.com (DESP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Despegar.com (DESP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Despegar.com is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Despegar.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DESP's full-year earnings has moved 22.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DESP has moved about 38.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 10.1%. This means that Despegar.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.4%.

Over the past three months, Greenbrier Companies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Despegar.com belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #243 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.7% so far this year, so DESP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Despegar.com and Greenbrier Companies as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.